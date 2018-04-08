Men’s Tennis Strikes Upstate 6-1

The FGCU men’s tennis team (8-10, 3-2 A-SUN) wrapped up their second matchup at home as the Eagles defeated USC Upstate (5-17, 0-5 A-SUN) by a score of 6-1. With the win, the Eagles are now 8-6 against the Spartans.

“Today was good. This was what our team needs to continue to do,” said head coach CJ Weber. “I feel like this was probably our most successful weekend so far that we put together. Our number one doubles team is playing unbelievably right now, number two has grinded out a couple of really big wins this weekend to win two big doubles points and winning five of the six singles matches in both of these days was a really good effort, and I’m happy and proud of the guys.”

Beginning with doubles, the team of sophomore Marcelo Tebet and senior Oliver Landert defeated senior Ignacio Garrido and freshman Lucas Percy by a score of 6-2. Senior Austin Bates and junior Felipe Escobar would then drop their match to freshman Luka Eble and redshirt junior Felix Ewers by a score of 4-6, but the team of junior Ezequiel Cerrini and sophomore Felipe Ramirez battled sophomores Fernando Bernardes and Francisco Neto in a tiebreaker to claim the doubles point for the Eagles as they won 7-6 (7-3).

Going into singles, Landert would begin adding to the score with a pair of 6-1 decisions over junior Ankush Arora. This was Landert’s eighth singles match won and he is now 4-1 in conference.

“I think we came out and were really aggressive today with our play,” said Landert. “I feel like everyone was on top of their details today, and we came out and played really well. It was very difficult for me to play because there was a lot of wind and stuff, and my opponent served underhanded, so it was tough for me to deal with that, so I was trying to come to the net and play short and it went well.”

Junior Javier Fernandez would follow with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Eble before Cerrini gave the Eagles the final decider with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Neto.

“I’m really happy for myself because it’s been a tough season so far,” said Cerrini. “I think I really needed this win not only because it was to clinch, but I played the way I projected myself playing, and the coach wanted me to play.”

The final three matches would continue as Tebet bounced back and took home the second and third sets winning 4-6, 6-3, 10-8 over Bernardes after dropping the first set before Bates defeated Percy 6-4, 7-6. Ramirez would be the only Eagle that fell as he lost 6-4, 2-6, 7-10 to Ewers.

The Eagles conclude the regular season at home as they face Stetson on April 14.