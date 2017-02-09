Advertisement

Preview: Womenâ€™s tennis vs. FAMU

By | Feb 9, 2017 | , | 0 |

Next Friday, the FGCU womenâ€™s tennis team will take on the FAMU Rattlers. This matchup will take place Feb. 10 at 3 p.m. at the FGCU Tennis Complex.

This will be the first time in several seasons the Eagles and Rattlers go up against each other.

The last time these two teams met was during the 2010-11 season at FGCU, with the Eagles taking the match 6-1 over the Rattlers.

The Eagles look to continue their success in this dual-meet.

Next, the Eagles will play the FAU Owls at home, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Jessy Sammarco

