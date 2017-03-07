Advertisement

Preview: Women’s tennis vs Southern Georgia

The FGCU women’s tennis team is set to host Georgia Southern, Monday March 13 at the FGCU Tennis Complex with play starting at 5 p.m.

This will be the first time these two teams have met.

The Eagles most recently suffered a 0-7 sweep against the #38 FIU Panthers and hope to work with their home-stand advantage to regain control of their season.

Georgia Southern comes into this matchup with an impressive 9-2 overall record and are currently on a four-game win streak.

Next, the Eagles will continue play at home, hosting #17 Duke on Wednesday, March 15.

Emily Kois

Emily Kois is a sophomore majoring in journalism. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida but weirdly decided to move around the country. Emily has since found her way back home, making her and her skin very happy. A wiener dog enthusiast, Emily dreams that one day her bun hairdo will go down in history. She hopes to go into sports journalism, broadcasting or marketing after graduation and will further her sports writing until she makes it to the big league.

