Preview: Women’s tennis vs Southern Georgia

The FGCU women’s tennis team is set to host Georgia Southern, Monday March 13 at the FGCU Tennis Complex with play starting at 5 p.m.

This will be the first time these two teams have met.

The Eagles most recently suffered a 0-7 sweep against the #38 FIU Panthers and hope to work with their home-stand advantage to regain control of their season.

Georgia Southern comes into this matchup with an impressive 9-2 overall record and are currently on a four-game win streak.

Next, the Eagles will continue play at home, hosting #17 Duke on Wednesday, March 15.