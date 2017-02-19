‘David Brent’ character revival boils down to ‘offensive and cringeworthy’

(Reported by Tatum Swann & Allie Taylor)

Fans of the British mockumentary series “The Office” shouldn’t get too excited about the revival of Ricky Gervais’ character, David Brent.

Gervais, an English comedian, actor, writer and producer (among other titles) began his foray into comedy with his appearance on “The 11 O’Clock Show” between 1998 and 2000.

Gervais’ talk show “Meet Ricky Gervais” launched his career in television when he became the mainstream comedy face for BBC’s series “The Office,” followed by the 2005 show “Extras.”

“Life on the Road” catches up with Gervais’ character David Brent as he follows his dream of being a rock star.

The audience finds that David Brent has not made much progress in the 15-year hiatus with his new job as a feminine hygiene product salesman.

Between a general mid-life crisis, existential breakdown, failed suicide attempt and the use of semi-stabilizing Prozac, David Brent is at the lowest point in his career.

Gervais brings the insufferable David Brent back to life, but he probably should have stayed retired.

“Life on the Road” mocks the tiresome lifestyle of a musician while showcasing Brent’s pathetic attempt at making it as a rock star. It is a carbon copy of the transferable cringiness of “The Office,” now focused on the king of cringe himself.

Brent quits his office job and goes on a three-week tour with a hired band in hopes that he’ll land a record deal.

The entire movie is an attempt at tasteful satire but, only comes out as offensive and cringeworthy.

After one particularly unfortunate scene, one band member says, “I didn’t really know whether to laugh or to cry. There’s been quite a few moments like that, I think.” That quote perfectly sums up “David Brent: Life on the Road.”

If you’re curious enough to brave this train wreck, I have two words for you: good luck.