DIY â€˜mocktailsâ€™ add alcohol free fun

Mocktails have become a new party trend for people who appreciate unique flavors and want to avoid the next-morning penalties that come from a night of drinking.

Try this new trend with the recipes below.

The first mocktail is the Dark Invader.

Just like the name, itâ€™s a dark purple drink that sounds a lot like Darth Vader.

Gather eleven blackberries, one and a half ounces of pineapple juice, one half ounce of vanilla syrup and ice. Then, combine one cup of sugar and one cup of water in a small saucepan and bring it over medium heat until the sugar dissolves. Make sure to stir.

Bring the mixture to a slow and rolling boil, and reduce the temperature to medium-low and cook for five minutes. Then, transfer the mixture to a glass container. Let it cool to room temperature before use.

In the absence of a cocktail shaker,Â use a sports bottle or travel mug. Combine nine of the blackberries, the juice and the syrup into the shaker of your choice and shake together.

Once thatâ€™s done, add the ice and shake it really hard for thirty seconds, then put into the glass of your choosing. You can then use the two remaining blackberries as garnishes.

Another fun drink is the Sparkling Cucumber Limeade.

What youâ€™ll need for this one is a cup of sugar, one tablespoon of lime zest, a cup of water, one fourth cup of mint leaves, one cup of lime juice, one cucumber and two cups of chilled sparkling water.

First, combine the sugar, lime zest and water into a saucepan and bring it to medium heat. Bring it to a simmer and stir constantly until the sugar is dissolved.

Once that happens, remove it from the heat and stir in the mint. Youâ€™ll have to wait thirty minutes for this one to be ready, so, while you wait, make yourself a Dark Invader.

Once the thirty minutes goes by, strain in the lime syrup and combine that with the lime juice and cucumber. Refrigerate it for an hour and when itâ€™s ready to serve, add the sparkling water and serve it over a cup of ice.

Then thereâ€™s always the classic Shirley Temple.

This pretty pink drink named after the child star is sure to wet your whistle.

What youâ€™ll need is one part grenadine, eight parts ginger ale and maraschino cherries.

For effect, you can also add pop rocks to the rim of your glass.

Add four tablespoons of grenadine syrup to sixteen ounces of ginger ale. You can then garnish the drink with a maraschino cherry.

These mocktails are sure to impress your friends at your next gathering.