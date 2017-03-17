MTV Movie Awards to include television honors

MTV is expanding its annual Movie Awards to include honors for TV series for the first time in 25 years.

Now named MTV Movie & TV Awards, MTV will air the awards show live from L.A.’s Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m.

Not only is MTV creating a new award show, the channel is also introducing its first-ever Movie and Television Festival outside of the venue day of the show.

The festival will feature live musical acts, special guests and food. Festival attendees will also get a front row look at celebrities walking the red carpet for the awards show.

“We’re living in a golden age of content, and great storytelling and characters resonate regardless of whether you’re watching it in a theater or on TV,” MTV president Chris McCarthy said in a press release on Monday, March 13. “The new MTV Movie & TV Awards will celebrate even more of the brightest, bravest, funniest and most-shared films and TV shows resonating across youth culture.”

The host, nominees, performers and presenters will be announced at a later date.

MTV is not the first organizations to add TV to its movie awards ceremony. For example, Gotham Awards and Critics’ Choice Awards also began handing out small-screen accolades the same night as their film awards in 2015.