FGCU men’s tennis, Alfonzo, earns spot on Winners for Life team

By | Jun 24, 2017 | , | 0 |

After excelling both on and off the court, FGCU men’s tennis player, Andres Alfonzo, has recently earned a spot on the ASUN Conference Spring 2017 Winners for Life team.

In May, Alfonzo was named FGCU’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year and recently graduated from FGCU with a 3.5 GPA and a degree in Finance. His performance in the classroom earned him the co-ASUN Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Alfonzo was also a Dean’s List honoree, earning a place on the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll in each of his six semesters on campus.

Beyond campus, Alfonzo gave back to the community, totaling nearly 90 hours of community service. The senior volunteered at Night at the Nest, the Veteran’s Hospital and built homes for Habitat for Humanity.

On the courts, Alfonzo made an immediate impact after transferring from TCU. In his first season at FGCU, Alfonzo compiled 18 wins in singles play and 34 combined wins, claiming a spot on the ASUN’s First Team his junior year.

During his senior season, Alfonzo compiled six wins after battling injuries throughout the season. However, the senior made his biggest impact at the ASUN Tournament.

Following a six-hour delay, the Eagles took a 2-0 lead over UNF with the help of Alfonzo’s win at No. 2 doubles.

NearlyÂ three hours later, the senior split the first two sets of his singles match and trailed 3-0 in the decisive third set only to come back and ultimately seal the victory for FGCU.

After earning doubles points in the championship match, Alfonzo then earned the Tournament MVP honors.

Ending his career as an Eagle, Alfonzo ranked fourth in FGCU history with 82 combined wins.

About The Author

Emily Kois

Emily Kois is a sophomore majoring in journalism. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida but weirdly decided to move around the country. Emily has since found her way back home, making her and her skin very happy. A wiener dog enthusiast, Emily dreams that one day her bun hairdo will go down in history. She hopes to go into sports journalism, broadcasting or marketing after graduation and will further her sports writing until she makes it to the big league.

