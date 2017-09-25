Perez leads way for FGCU women’s tennis

The FGCU women’s tennis team competed in the Miami Fall Weekend Invite and fared well versus Pittsburgh, Miami and Auburn.

Leading the way for FGCU was Sofia Perez, who combined to win four matches, including two matches in singles and two matches in doubles.

Also for the Eagles, Maja Ornberg had the biggest upset of the weekend, as the sophomore defeated No. 9 Alizee Michaud of Auburn 7-6, 4-6 and 10-6.

Other FGCU winners on the singles side was Bridget Forster, who only lost one game in a 6-0, 6-1 performance over Jovana Knezevic (Pittsburgh), and Laura Falceto Font, who defeated Madeline Meredith (Auburn) 2-6, 6-2 and 10-4.

Playing with Julia Ascúa, Madison Gallegos, the lone freshman on the Eagles, won her first collegiate doubles match (6-4) after losing earlier in the weekend.

Sofia Blanco, who played with Perez, came away with two wins over Pittsburgh.

The Eagles will be in action again in the Bedford Cup in Tampa for three days before returning home to the FGCU Tennis complex on Oct. 13 to host Saint Leo.