Preview: Menâ€™s tennis vs. Lipscomb

With ASUN play almost in its rearview mirror, the FGCU menâ€™s tennis team takes on Lipscomb on Saturday, April 8 at 6 p.m. at the FGCU Tennis Complex.

Before taking on the Bisons in their final ASUN match of the regular-season, the Eagles will face Kennesaw State on Thursday, April 6 at 6 p.m.

The last time these two teams meet was in Nashville last season, where the Eagles defeated Lipscomb 4-3 behind a strong performance in doubles action.

The Bisons come into their matchup against the Eagles with a 5-10 record on the year and a 1-3 record in ASUN play. Before facing FAU on Friday, April 7, Lipscomb fell to UNF 5-2 on Saturday, April 1.

Following their contest against the Bisons, the Eagles will close out the regular-season on Saturday, April 15 when they take on Memphis at the FGCU Tennis Complex.