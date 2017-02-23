Preview: Womenâ€™s tennis at FIU

The FGCU womenâ€™s tennis team will travel to Miami in the hopes of restarting their win streak, with a win over FIU.

The rematch against the Eagles and Panthers will take place in Miami Friday, Feb. 24 at 1 p.m.

The Eagles win streak was broken last weekend by UCF, where they were defeated 6-1.

The last time these rivals shared the court was at FGCU, where FIU left with a 4-0 victory.

Currently sitting at 4-2 on the season, the Eagles will head back to the FGCU Tennis Complex for a three-game homestand.