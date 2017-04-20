After claiming its first ASUN regular season title, the FGCU womenâ€™s tennis team gets set to host the ASUN Championship starting on Friday, April 21 at the FGCU Tennis Complex.

Coming into the tournament as the No. 11 seed, the Eagles will face the winner of No. 4 Stetson and No. 5 Lipscomb on Saturday, April 22.

FGCU defeated both the Hatters and the Bisons earlier on in the season with 6-1 victories over them.

Laura Falceto Font and Breana Stampfli are unbeaten in conference play at 6-0, and they will look to lead the Eagles in the ASUN Championship.