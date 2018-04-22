Women’s tennis stunned by Stetson

The FGCU women’s tennis team was stunned for the second straight season as they fell this year in the semi-finals of the ASUN Tournament.

Last year, the Eagles were upset in the ASUN finals to UNF, and for the second straight year, had a 3-2 lead before dropping the final two matches.

These teams played a week ago and FGCU swept the Hatters 7-0, but that would become moot in a single elimination format in the ASUN Tournament.

ASUN Player of the Year Maya Ornberg and Second Team member Julia Ascua were beat without much of a fight as they fell 1-6.

Laura Falcetto Font and Julianna Curtis then fell 2-6, as the Eagles dropped the doubles point for just the third time all season in conference.

While singles got off to a strong start with Ornberg winning 6-1, 6-1, Madison Gallegos lost in straight sets.

Font earned her second victory of the day and Bridget Forster won her match 7-6, 6-0 which gave FGCU that 3-2 lead they couldn’t hold onto. Ascua lost in three sets and the final match came down to court five with Sophia Perez.

Perez lost the first set 5-7 and then took the second 6-2 but was beat in the final set. After an unbeaten regular season, the Eagles fell in their first match of the ASUN tournament and finished their season at 10-8.

Fortunately for FGCU, they will have only one senior graduating in Julianna Curtis who didn’t play much this year in singles, but was a strong doubles player.