Advertisement

Select Page

Villar wins lone match as Eagles fall to Georgia State

By | Feb 25, 2018 | , | 0 |

It was a tough day for the FGCU Women’s Tennis team, as they fell 6-1 to Georgia State on Friday morning. The lone win from the Eagles came in singles from Patricia Villar, as she came away with a three-set win.

“Georgia State competed hard against us today,” said head coach Courtney Vernon. “We just ran out of time but with that, we learned and will continue to learn from another opportunity. We will continue to trust the process.”

Both Sophia Perez and Bridget Foster lost their doubles match 6-1, and then quickly fell 3-6 from the duo of Lara Falceto Font and Villar to drop the opening point.

Georgia State cruised to four straight-set wins as the teams played on after the Panthers had already secured the win. Despite Villar getting the win, Ornberg fell after winning the opening set and forcing a second set tiebreaker but could not win either the second or third set.

With the loss, FGCU falls to 2-3 on the season. The Eagles will be back in action on Sunday at 10 p.m. when they face Tennessee at the FGCU Tennis Complex.

Rate:

About The Author

Matt Rothman

Related Posts

Eagles win outright ASUN Regular Season Championship

Eagles win outright ASUN Regular Season Championship

February 25, 2018

FGCU Men’s Tennis Downs UT-Arlington 4-2

FGCU Men’s Tennis Downs UT-Arlington 4-2

February 25, 2018

Gilmore homers again in FGCU’s win

Gilmore homers again in FGCU’s win

February 25, 2018

FGCU Men’s Basketball prepares for ASUN Tournament

FGCU Men’s Basketball prepares for ASUN Tournament

February 25, 2018

Eagles let late lead slip away and fall for the first time this season

Eagles let late lead slip away and fall for the first time this season

February 24, 2018

Preview: Women’s basketball at Stetson

Preview: Women’s basketball at Stetson

February 23, 2018

Eagles make history with win over Stetson

Eagles make history with win over Stetson

February 23, 2018

Preview: Women’s tennis vs. Georgia State and Tennessee

Preview: Women’s tennis vs. Georgia State and Tennessee

February 22, 2018

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Advertisement

Eagle News Ad
Eagle News Ad
Eagle News Ad

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews
Advertisement