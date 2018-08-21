Childish Gambino and Camila Cabello make it big at the VMAs

The MTV Video Music Awards, or VMAs, were held Monday in New York. Camila Cabello was one of the highlights of the night to win the Artist of the Year and Video of the Year awards, which she received from Madonna.

Another highlight of the evening was Childish Gambino, who deservingly took home three categories, including Best Direction.

Although favorites, the Carters (Beyoncé and Jay-Z) have won only two awards: Best Cinematography and Best Art Direction.

Presenting the final award of the night, Madonna made a speech about Aretha Franklin’s importance to the beginning of her career. But Twitter wasn’t impressed, according to People Magazine’s Karen Mizoguchi.

Here are all the winners from the 2018 VMAs.

Video of the year

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”

Artist of the year

Camilla Cabello

Song of the year

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – “rockstar”

Best new artist

Cardi B

Best collaboration

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero”

Push artist of the year

April 2018 – Hayley Kiyoko

Best pop

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”

Best Hip-Hop

Nicki Minaj – “Chun-Li”

Best latin

J Balvin, Willy William – “Mi Gente”

Best dance

Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together”

Best rock

Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes”

Video with a message

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Best cinematography

The Carters – “APES**T”

Best direction

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Best art direction

The Carters – “APES**T”

Best visual effects

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars”

Best choreography

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Best editing

N.E.R.D & Rihanna – “Lemon”