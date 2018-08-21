Childish Gambino and Camila Cabello make it big at the VMAs
The MTV Video Music Awards, or VMAs, were held Monday in New York. Camila Cabello was one of the highlights of the night to win the Artist of the Year and Video of the Year awards, which she received from Madonna.
Another highlight of the evening was Childish Gambino, who deservingly took home three categories, including Best Direction.
Although favorites, the Carters (Beyoncé and Jay-Z) have won only two awards: Best Cinematography and Best Art Direction.
Presenting the final award of the night, Madonna made a speech about Aretha Franklin’s importance to the beginning of her career. But Twitter wasn’t impressed, according to People Magazine’s Karen Mizoguchi.
Here are all the winners from the 2018 VMAs.
Video of the year
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”
Artist of the year
Camilla Cabello
Song of the year
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – “rockstar”
Best new artist
Cardi B
Best collaboration
Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero”
Push artist of the year
April 2018 – Hayley Kiyoko
Best pop
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”
Best Hip-Hop
Nicki Minaj – “Chun-Li”
Best latin
J Balvin, Willy William – “Mi Gente”
Best dance
Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together”
Best rock
Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes”
Video with a message
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Best cinematography
The Carters – “APES**T”
Best direction
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Best art direction
The Carters – “APES**T”
Best visual effects
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars”
Best choreography
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Best editing
N.E.R.D & Rihanna – “Lemon”