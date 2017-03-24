Collier County Fair comes to Naples

Fair food and fun has arrived in Naples with the Collier County Fair, which began on March 16 and will go on until the 26.

The fair, which is located on the Collier County fairgrounds in Naples, has its traditional rides, shows and entertainment.

Some of these events and performers include “real swimming mermaids,” an educational grizzly bear exhibit, performing tigers, a motorcycle show and more. One of the prominent features in this year’s fair is a demolition derby, in which the winner received a $2,000 grand prize in the fair’s Crash-and-Bash; it took place Sunday, March 19.

There are many discounts for residents and non-residents alike to save some money on admission and other events. People who bring in two cans of pet food on Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. will get in free, and anybody with a military I.D. gets in for free on any day the fair takes place.

The fair consists of about 30 rides, with many rides suitable for children, as well as seven “super rides” for the adrenaline junkies, which are faster and more exciting.

This Friday, March 24, there will be wrestling, racing pigs and a “world of wonders,” which is essentially a typical fair “freak show.”

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Ride armbands are $20 Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and $25 on Friday.

Saturday armbands wills cost $35 and will only be available until 6 p.m.