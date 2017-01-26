Life In Color celebrates a decade of paint

Life in Color is celebrating their 10th anniversary in a city that shares the festivals love of eccentricity, culture and, of course, paint: Wynwood, Miami.

Since LIC Miami changed from a small-but-savage paint party experience to a full on EDM festival, they’ve upgraded to multiple large stages, world-renowned DJ’s, special effects elements, like light shows and fireworks and the infamous paint that erupts from the stages, completely soaking the crowd in a sea of neon.

Now that all of those factors have established LIC as a staple EDM event in Florida, as well as in the country and in the world, the production team is moving the festival into a more interactive and immersive dimension for LIC Miami, their flagship event.

Moving the event from the Hard Rock Stadium, formerly known as Sun Life Stadium, to Wynwood venues, Mana and the RC Cola Plant, was only the first of many additions made to the festival to give the one-day extravagant festival a more interactive vibe.

“There’s lots of cool stuff going on, everything from a beauty bar, wishing tree,” the marketing manager for LIC Paul Reed said. “We have food trucks on site, live painting from sponsors. So it’s going to be really cool just to walk around, different from previous years.”

Reed took his love for EDM music festivals and turned it into a career when he joined the LIC team in 2013 as Director of Promotions.

Now he’s in charge of social media and digital marketing, managing a total marketing budget of over $250,000 for the domestic U.S. tour and LIC Festival Miami.

He helped grow LIC social media accounts on Instagram and Twitter by over 20 percent to 35k and 88.8k, while growing Facebook Likes over 50 percent to nearly 1 million, achievements that have labeled him a marketing guru.

So what sets LIC Miami apart in a state that hosts some of the most famous EDM festivals in the U.S. like Ultra Music Festival, Sunset Music Festival and Electric Daisy Concert?

“Obviously at the end of the day, it boils down to the paint,” Reed said. “It’s an element that we have that no other festival is really doing. The crowd gets excited about. It sets us apart; it’s unique.”

Another factor that sets festivals apart from one another, and can even make or break a festival, is the choice of lineup.

LIC Miami has its share of EDM heavyweights including Miami favorites Diplo, Carnage and Marshmello, as well as Seven Lions, Young Thug, Ookay and Desiigner.

LIC likes to filter in rap artists among its DJ’s, a unique choice for an EDM festival that Reed feels fits the current musical market.

In the past, they’ve had 2 Chainz, Big Sean and Juicy J, so having Desiigner and Young Thug is a continuation.

“I think a number of festivals, and even ourselves a little bit, are moving towards the multi-genre thing,” Reed said. “Integrating elements of hip-hop and pop and rock into electronic music. You’re seeing more crossover collaborations between artists, Carnage is getting ready to drop an album with Young Thug; Skrillex and Bieber, the list goes on and on.”

Though EDM is an ever-changing, fluid market, the genre has continued to grow and is no longer seen as a musical underdog.

According to Reed, electronic music is here to stay.

“Genres will change, they always do, they shift back and forth from trap to dubstep, heavy tied into the pop stuff,” Reed said. “What will be hot a year or two from now? The person who predicts that is going to make a lot of money.”