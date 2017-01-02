Now that 2016 has finally come to a close, it is time to look at all the new and exciting opportunities that 2017 has in store for us.

With the release calendar already starting to fill up for the first few months of 2017, it seems like a good time to get excited for what’s to come. For example, Ed Sheeran ended his social media vacation on Jan. 1 to announce that new music will be dropping on Friday, Jan. 6.

There is no denying that 2016 was a good year for music entertainment. Frank Ocean finally released his sophomore album “Blonde,” Beyonce released “Lemonade” – and I am not exaggerating when I say it has changed the music world for the better – and then newcomer Chance the Rapper introduced himself to the world and has become a favorite choice for Best New Artist among this year’s Grammy nominations.

Some of the names on this list have dropped hints of an album will be coming out in 2017, but nothing is set in stone. Some artists have officially released a date for when their album will drop.

Below is a list of the most anticipated music of 2017:

Ed Sheeran, Jan. 6

It is unclear if Sheeran is releasing an album or just a single on Friday but no matter what, it’s exciting. Sheeran announced that he was taking a break from social media on Dec. 13, 2015. He stated in an Instagram post that he was too busy “seeing the world through a screen and not my eyes.” I warmly welcome Sheeran back and can’t wait to see what he’s been working on.

Little Big Town, “The Breaker,” Feb. 24

Little Big Town had a huge 2016. The group worked with Pharrell and Taylor Swift this past year on their fun and frisky “Wanderlust” EP. The group also won their second Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their hit single, “Girl Crush.” There is no doubt that this full-length album will keep their fans entertained.

Brad Paisely, “Love and War,” March 3

Paisley has already hooked old and new listeners with his new single, “Without a Fight,” which features pop star Demi Lovato. Oddly, Paisley’s new album will include a lot of high-profile guests like John Fogerty, Timbaland and even Mick Jagger. Paisley really doesn’t need the help though, as seen in his latest hit “Today,” an instant classic-sounding love song performed entirely on his lonesome.

Drake, “More Life,” early 2017

Drake was almost unprecedentedly successful 2016 with the release of his fourth studio album, “Views.” Drake was also named Spotify’s most streamed artist for the second straight year. There is no doubt that Drake will have another successful year with the release of his fifth studio album, “More Life.”

Lorde, TBD

It has been four years since the release of 2013’s “Pure Heroine” and it is time for Lorde to finally fill the void with new music. Her brand of intelligent, genre-bending and brilliantly layered pop music has become an inspiration for artists like Daya and Alessica Cara. Back in November, Lorde tweeted a picture of her wearing headphones, saying, “listen to the record on these every day. wanna hear it exactly how you will.”

Kelly Clarkson, TBD

Clarkson never spends too much time out of the spotlight. In 2016 when her “Piece by Piece” album seemed to be dying down, she managed a top 10 hit with the title track after a headline-capturing performance on the “American Idol” stage. Clarkson told People that she will be returning to the classic soul she most frequently paid homage to while a contestant on that show. “I sang all these Aretha (Franklin) things, I love Tina (Turner), I love Mariah (Carey), I love Whitney (Houston),” she said in the November interview. “I love all my stuff that I’ve done, but this is the record that has been in me since junior high.”

Haim, TBD

Haim had an amazing 2013 with the release of their LP “Days Are Gone.” The sister trio opened for Taylor Swift and appeared to be on the verge of stardom, but never issued a follow-up. What we know about this upcoming album is that it is due to arrive in the summer and it seems like it will be worth the wait. With live performances of their new song, “Give Me Just a Little of Your Love,” it sounds like it might become an updated version of peak Wilson Phillips.

Camila Cabello, TBD

It has always been expected that Cabello was going to have a solo career, even before she left Fifth Harmony. But now that everyone’s theory has been confirmed, her album will undoubtedly be one of the most anticipated pop releases of whatever year it is released, but if you believe the rumors, it will be 2017.

Taylor Swift, TBD

There was widespread speculation that Swift was going to drop an album later in 2016. That, however, never happened. Now everyone has his or her eyes on 2017 to be the year Swift drops her sixth studio album. I mean, we can’t go three years without a new album, can we?