FGCU Symphonic Band and Wind Orchestra perform at Estero High School

FGCU’s Wind Orchestra and Symphonic Band performed Feb. 5 at Estero High School, located off of River Ranch Road in Estero.

The Symphonic Band, conducted by Assistant Director of Bands Troy Jones, performed numerous Irish-influenced works, including “Kirkpatrick Fanfare” (1999) by Andrew Boysen, “Blackwater” (2005) by Timothy Reynish, “Their Blossoms Down” (2002) by Samuel Hazo, “A Longford Legend” (1996) by Robert Sheldon and “The Jig is Up” (1970) by Daniel Kallman.

After a brief intermission, the Wind Orchestra, conducted by Associate Professor of Music Rod Chesnutt, performed “Instinctive Travels” (2009) by Michael Markowski and “Symphony No. 2, Voices” (2016) by James Stepherson.

The Bower School of Music is celebrating a decade of music through all of its events this year, including the Sunday performance at Estero High School. The afternoon concert was free of charge to the local community.

“A Longford Legend” was based on Sheldon’s impressions of three poems in a collection of 18th century Irish ballads. It is written as a tribute to the music of Percy Grainger, Gustav Holst and Ralph Vaughn-Williams. Irish folk tales influenced the piece. Three different melodic parts per each poem, a complex form and colorful texture bring the piece to life.

Notes written by Stephenson on his piece explained that “Symphony No. 2, Voices” was influenced largely on the variability of the human voice.

“They come in so many forms,” Stephenson wrote. “Some high, some low. Extremely loud, or extremely soft. Some are menacing or angelic. A voice is completely unique to each individual and instantly recognizable to a close friend or relative.”

Symphonic Band principals of the night included FGCU students Kristen Doohan (flute), Jacob Cowley (oboe), Gabrielle Goral (bassoon), Jonattan Declet (clarinet), Zachary Domrase (saxophone), Andrew Heavener (trumpet), Giovanna Wallis (horns), Brandon Grindle (trombone), Matthew Nevarez (euphonium), Max Ricciardi (tuba) and Balsai Braun (percussion).

Wind Orchestra principals included Marlina Karimi (Andi and Bill Horowitz Principal Clarinetist scholarship) and Brian Henry (Marianne and Richard Matties Principal Percussionist scholarship).

Future Bower School of Music events in February include Peruvian Pianist on Feb. 9, Love Songs and Duets in Honor of St. Valentine on Feb. 11, Jazz Piano and Guitar on Feb. 16, Symphony Orchestra on Feb. 19 and the Italian pianist from Japan, Giuseppe Mariotti, on Feb. 24.

For more information on events, tickets, location and dates of events, visit fgcu.edu/cas/bsma or call 239-745 – 4268.