Kid Cudi dropped his sixth studio album on Dec. 16 titled “Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin” which alone makes the album sound super hype already.

It sounds like the stages of a relationship from beginning to end. The album has 19 tracks separated into four acts; “Tuned,” “Prophecy,” “Niveaux de l’Amour” and “It’s Bright and Heaven is Warm.” Kid Cudi takes a win on this one. He definitely wants us to take a ride on the journey of his life and I am totally calling shotgun.

Let’s talk about some of my favorite songs from the album. “By Design” – appears on Act I – the first ever collaboration done between Andre 3000 and Kid Cudi. On my first listen to this song, I wasn’t really sure what Cudi and Andre were trying to express. However, when Andre’s voice came on and the beat got amazing, this song had me at 3000. Cudi and Andre talk about the unique methods and tendencies within their own music and life.

“Rose Golden” appears on Act II and features Willow Smith. I mean, I truly relate to this song. Smith and Cudi talk about facing obstacles in their lives – which I am sure we all have faced or are still facing. However, we have our mothers who constantly show us the amount of faith they have in our success. This song expounds on the idea that a mother’s love and belief in her child can inspire people to do great things.

“Mature Nature” appears on Act III, levels of love. Yes, the word heaven might be said 26 times, but when Cudi sings the word, it feels right. I’ll ask for this one on repeat, please. In this song, he talks about a woman who is “mature nature,” and lives in the moment. “In moment, snappin’ no pictures, phone in the purse.”

“The Commander” which, appears in Act IV, is perfectly titled. It’s meant to represent Cudi as a commander that has finally taken control of his life. Cudi talks about letting true potential shine and making sure that we decide took take power now of our own lives. Obviously Cudi dealt with a lot of things this year, like entering rehab for depression, but on this song he talks about slaying his demons and taking control.

If you still haven’t checked out “Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’” by Kid Cudi I definitely suggest doing so. Maybe he can inspire you to slay your own demons.